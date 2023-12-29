NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for early-morning fog to give way to a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.

It will be a bit milder as well thanks to winds switching over to a southwest direction. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, and a spot or two in southern NJ may even hit 60.

Saturday and Sunday look to start on a bright note, but clouds are expected to mix in during the afternoon. It will be cooler as well. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Conditions for the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop continue to look partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures around 40.