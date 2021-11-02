Mild, cloudy Election Day ahead of chilly fall temps

Temperatures will be on the cool side for much of the week as the jet stream has dipped to the south.

Freeze watches have been posted for interior sections of the region later this week as overnight temperatures for those areas will drop below freezing for the first time this year.

A cold front will cross through the region on Election Day and bring in a lot of clouds. In the afternoon and evening, the risk of a few widely scattered light showers cannot be ruled out. Most of it should stay to the south and east of the city. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s.

Skies will then clear out late Tuesday night and a good northwesterly breeze will develop. Overnight lows will end up in the lower 40s in the city. Many suburbs to the north and west will end up going below the freezing mark for the first time of the season.

For the rest of the week, it will remain rather chilly as temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Skies will be sunny, but it will do very little in terms up warming up the temperature.

During the weekend, we are watching a storm that looks like it will develop off the coast and track well south and east of the region. If that continues to be the case as the week progresses, it will be a dry weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will moderate up into the upper 50s.