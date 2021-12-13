Mild, calm workweek ahead as things warm up

NEW YORK — High pressure will be in control of the weather for much of the upcoming week, keeping conditions dry and temperatures above average.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Monday, with a high temperature of 53 in the city and in the mid 50s for the suburbs.

Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine and continued mild temps. The high will be around 51 in the city and in the low 50s for the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a front approaches the region from the west. There is a chance for some scattered showers developing late in the day. Once again, temperatures will be in the mid 50s for much of the region.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and again unseasonably mild, with temps approaching near-record highs as winds shift to the southwest. The high will be around 62 for the city and in the low 60s for the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler, with a high of 56 in the city and in the upper 50s for the region.