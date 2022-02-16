Mid-week warm up: Enjoy a sunny, mild Wednesday

High pressure will move offshore Wednesday, bringing much milder air to the region.

We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 48 degrees in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs. Some areas might even see 50 degrees.

Things get even warmer on Thursday, when we’ll see partly sunny skies and unseasonably mild temps. Winds will shift to the southwest and air from the Gulf of Mexico will overspread the region. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

The spring-like weather won’t last long, as rain and cooler temperatures return to end the week.

Friday will be cloudy early as a cold front will move through the area. A high wind warning is in effect late Thursday into early Friday for Suffolk County Long Island. Rain and strong gusty winds will be possible followed by clearing later in the day. Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the low 40s by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 51 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with rain showers developing later in the day as a front will work is way toward the region. The high temperature will be 54 in the city, mid 50s in the suburbs.