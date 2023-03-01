NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with some wintry weather throughout much of the region the past two days, sunshine and seasonable temperatures returned to the tri-state area.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, just 1 degree below normal.

Expect a slight cool-down this evening. Temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees in the five boroughs, and 30s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region late tonight. Showers are likely during the morning hours tomorrow. However, the skies will clear out during the afternoon. It will also be milder as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A second storm system will then move into the area Friday afternoon. The precipitation is expected to begin as snow in most locales, but a changeover to a wintry mix or rain will be seen in many areas.

However, parts of northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could remain as snow. Look for conditions to begin drying out Saturday afternoon.