NEW YORK (PIX11) — After enjoying above-normal temperatures on five of the last six days, New Yorkers will see Old Man Winter return to the Big Apple with snow, sleet, and rain in tow. In addition to the messy weather, the bottom will fall out as far as temperatures are concerned. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the area until 7 PM this evening.

The precipitation will start as rain for most this morning and it is likely to remain that way until about 11 AM or so. At that point, the rain is expected to mix with sleet and a few snowflakes for a brief period of time. Afterward, just about everyone will see a changeover to all snow. The only exceptions will be the eastern half of Long Island and parts of southern New Jersey. Snow totals for the five boroughs and northeastern New Jersey (Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union, Passaic) should stay under two inches. However, areas to the west (Morris, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon) could see between 2 and 6 inches, and parts of the Hudson Valley that are under a Winter Storm Warning could see 6 inches or more. Parts of Middlesex, Mercer, and Somerset counties in New Jersey could also see some snow, but accumulations should be minimal. Expect the snow to taper off during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

You will need to keep the winter coats, hats, and gloves on-hand for Sunday as afternoon highs will only top-out in the 30s, but beginning Monday we will see temperatures warm back up into the 50s, and a few 60s are even possible later in the week.