After another spring tease on Wednesday, winter came back in a hurry on Thursday. All eyes are now on a complex storm system that will bring a messy mix for the city.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the city and points west and north as the wintry mix and some freezing rain could make travel treacherous. Further north in the Hudson Valley, a winter storm warning has been posted as temperatures will be much colder to sustain a mainly snow event. South of the city, temperatures will be warm enough for the storm to be mainly a rain event.

The precipitation develops across the region late in the evening on Thursday night. For the city, it may briefly start out as snow, but it should changeover to sleet as warmer air starts to filter into the region. To the south, it will already be a raining. North of the city, it to start out as snow.

Through the course of the night, the wintry mix will drift further north. Across northern New Jersey, there could be a good amount of cold air trapped at ground level and cause a prolonged period of freezing rain.

The city itself may see a brief period of freezing rain as well before it ultimately changes over to plain rain.

As the period of freezing rain may occur right before the morning commute gets underway, that could make the AM rush very slick.

Regardless of whether it is rain, snow, or both, the storm should taper off during the midday period and skies will start to clear out in the afternoon on Friday.

Accumulations will be very limited in the city due to the quick changeover, with around a coating to an inch of snow and sleet. Gradually, accumulation amounts will be on the increase further north away from the city, climbing to over 6 inches of snow across the I-84 corridor in the Hudson Valley. Across interior sections of Northern New Jersey, where freezing rain has a better chance of developing, as much as .10″ to .20″ is expected and cause very slippery conditions.

As far the weekend goes, Saturday looks to be a nice day, but it will be cold. Temperatures will only be in the lower 30s during the day, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures moderate up into the mid 40s on Sunday, but a clipper system could bring some snow showers late in the day. That will bring down temperatures back down and leave us with a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only top out at around 30 degrees.