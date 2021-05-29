A woman uses an umbrella as she exits the Lincoln Center subway station during a rain shower brought about by Tropical Storm Fay on July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Memorial Day weekend won’t feature the beach and barbecue weather that most people in the tri-state area hoped for.

A slow-moving storm system will bring periods of rain throughout most of the holiday weekend. While it will not be a total washout, it will be chilly and windy for much of it, with temperatures hovering in the 50s. Normal high temperatures for this time of year should be in the mid-70s.

There could be a break from the steady rain during the afternoon Saturday, which could continue into the early evening. Regardless, it will be a chilly and windy day with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-50s.

To check PIX11’s interactive rain radar, click here

Rain will return late Saturday night as another wave of low pressure rides along the frontal boundary. Showers will likely continue through much of Sunday before finally tapering off late in the day. Similar to Saturday, it will remain chilly with highs holding in the 50s.

As many as 2 inches of rain is expected for much of the region. A little less is possible for areas well north and west.

Memorial Day on Monday looks to be the pick of the holiday weekend as high pressure tries to press into the Ohio Valley and push the storm system out to sea. If the system does clear out in time, temperatures should climb toward 70 degrees.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

However, it’s not a guarantee. Some forecast models have hinted at the possibility of another storm system bringing another chance of rain.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts out pleasant with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb up into the mid-70s.

From Wednesday onward, it gets a little nicer as a warm front lifts through the region. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible.