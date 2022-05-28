NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday began with muggy skies and humid feels, and by the afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up to around 80 degrees.

During the middle part of the day, a frontal system is expected to slide across the region and bring with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The storm prediction center has placed portions of the tri-state area at a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday.

In ​addition, NOAA says there’s a high risk of rip currents through this evening at the south shore-facing beaches. And, with water temperatures in the upper 50s, cold water immersion is also a risk.

No storms are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend, but things will start to heat up. Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine with afternoon highs around the lower 80s.

By Memorial Day, the southwesterly winds will bring temperatures up further toward 90 degrees. The heat will continue into Tuesday as we may see another 90-degree day or so, challenging record heat.

Fortunately, relief arrives on Wednesday as high pressure brings in a northeasterly flow. That will cool temperatures back down into the lower 80s.