NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first half of the Memorial Day weekend was busy in the weather department as a storm system passed through the region on Saturday.

Some of those storms included 60 mph wind gusts in the Staten Island area, quarter-size hail in Essex County, New Jersey, and multiple flooded roadways across the Garden State. Most of the tri-state area accumulated about a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Central Park received some of the higher rain totals, but still less than an inch.

No storms are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend, but we will start to see things heat up. Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. A high risk of rip currents remains in place through Sunday at the beaches of Coney Island, Jersey Shore, and Long Island. A high risk indicates that life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf.

By Memorial Day, the southwesterly winds will bring temperatures up further toward 90 degrees. The heat will continue into Tuesday as we may see another 90-degree day or so, challenging record heat. Fortunately, relief arrives on Wednesday as high pressure brings in a northeasterly flow. That will cool temperatures back down into the lower 80s.