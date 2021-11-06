Marathon Sunday starts chilly but things look to warm up a bit

After a frosty start Saturday, you may have noticed a slightly warmer feel as temperatures topped out a couple degrees higher than Friday. Fortunately, the coastal storm we’ve been monitoring during the week remained south allowing for sunshine across the area.

The high-pressure system that kept the storm away from the tri-state will weaken as the storm pulls away from the southeast. In the meantime, expect a repeat scenario overnight with frost formation in locations. There will be a wide range of temperature readings from the 20s inland to near 40 degrees in NYC. As a result of cold temps, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southern Nassau County from midnight until 8am.

So, if you plan on heading out during the early morning hours, a heavier coat along with winter accessories will be the way to go. You may also need to allow extra time to defrost your vehicle. With temperatures falling at or below the freezing point in some locations, frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

On a brighter note, dry weather will likely prevail through most of the week with above normal daytime highs the first half of the work week. The weather will hold up for the football game Sunday with 56 at kick and 57 by the second half of the game at Met Life Stadium.

There is a cold front that’s slated to move through the region on Wednesday bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures on Thursday. However, the next chance for rain will be on Friday when an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes merges with moisture from the Atlantic.

Tracking the Tropics

With just a few weeks left of the Atlantic Hurricane season, things continue to heat up in the basin. All storm names have officially been used. Around this time last year, Eta strengthened quickly to the fourth category 4 hurricane on Nov. 3, 2020. This year Wanda is the last name on the list. The storm transitioned into a subtropical storm and was given the name Wanda at 11 p.m. EDT October 30th. Then it transitioned into a fully tropical storm on November 1.

As of the latest Saturday update, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 50mph, moving south in the open Atlantic at 6mph. But it’s expected to head toward Ireland in the coming days. It could also reach max sustained winds of 60 mph by Sunday morning.

If another storm forms in the Atlantic, a supplement list will be used.