NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday had a little taste of winter with some flurries falling across the region and temperatures failing to get out of the 30s.

Milder air returns for the next few days, but a potent storm comes in on Sunday, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds at night.

Skies will clear out on Thursday night as a weak disturbance that brought the flurries dissipates and slides offshore. The winds have shifted to the west, keeping temperatures from dropping no further than the mid-30s in the city.

After a few clouds early in the day, Friday will feature a lot of sunshine. That will be good enough to bring temperatures back up into the mid-40s.

The pick of the weekend will be Saturday. Temperatures will continue to moderate, with highs approaching the lower 50s during the day. Skies will feature more sunshine with just a few high clouds around.

While Sunday may start to dry with some sun, clouds will build in rather quickly. A few light showers may develop as early as the afternoon as the storm system approaches the region. A good southerly wind will cause temperatures to increase to 60 degrees late in the day.

As the cold front passes Sunday night, the rain will ramp up, and torrential downpours will be expected, causing localized street flooding. In addition to the heavy rain, the winds will kick up. Gusts of 50 mph or higher cannot be ruled out, especially for coastal areas. A few power outages can develop as the winds may pull down a few tree limbs.

The strong southerly winds will also bring the threat of coastal flooding for the high tide cycle. Early indications are that tides may run over a foot above normal and cause moderate flooding for low-lying areas.

There are some uncertainties about how fast the storm will shift offshore. That will keep the threat of showers around on Monday morning. Winds will slowly subside, but it will also come from the northwest. Expect temperatures to fall during the day from the 50s to the 40s before they finally bottom out in the 30s at night.