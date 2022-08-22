Much of Monday featured a few widely scattered showers across parts of the region. While the city mostly escaped the rain, other spots got hit hard. There was as much as 5 inches of rain for a few spots in New Jersey. There was even a brief waterspout reported off the coast of Sea Girt, NJ.

As far the rest of Monday night goes, there could still be an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible through the evening hours. While they will be widely scattered apart, they could still be capable of producing strong winds, small hail, and localized flooding. The threat should then diminish into the overnight hours, but the humidity will stick around. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s in the city.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies. It will still be a humid day as temperatures climb into the mid 80s. Late in the day, there could be an isolated shower as a weak disturbance passes to the north.

Everything should settle down by Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be a very warm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 during the day. While the humidity is not going to be too high, it will still feel on the sticky side.

Friday will feature more of the same, but a frontal boundary will start to move toward the region late in the day. That could flare up a late day shower or thunderstorm. Before the storms arrive, temperatures may end up hitting 90 degrees.

Relief then follows behind the front for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures trail back to the mid 80s on Saturday, then to around 80 on Sunday.