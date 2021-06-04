Lingering showers to close out the week before the heat arrives

NEW YORK — A cold front approaching the region will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday.

Some of the storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and gusty winds. The cold front will be slow to exit the region keeping the risk for more scattered storms into Friday. Through the weekend, a Bermuda high will develop bringing in the heat and humidity that will continue into the early part of next week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted for parts of New Jersey away from the coast through 9 p.m. Thursday night. Any storms that do develop will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

On top of the severe threat, there is a lot of tropical moisture being sent up here from the south so there is the potential for torrential downpours and that could lead to flooding.

While the severe threat diminishes in the evening, the possibility of heavy downpours will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will end up in the upper 60s.

Since the cold front will be slow to leave, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Friday. Fortunately, the front will be weakening so the showers will be more scattered about during the day.

The threat should start to diminish in the afternoon as high pressure starts to move in. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Heading into the weekend, the temperatures will be on the climb. A Bermuda high will develop bringing in a southwesterly flow for the next few days.

On Saturday, we’ll see temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Between Sunday and Tuesday, temperatures will be hovering around 90 degrees. Should we hit 90 degrees for all three days, it will be the first heatwave of the season.

On Tuesday, we may see a stray thunderstorm develop late in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, a frontal boundary will try to drop south bringing in a better chance of some thunderstorms. Temperatures will end up in the upper 80s, then it will trail further down into the lower 80s by next Thursday.