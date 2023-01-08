NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab the sunglasses and heavy coats if you have any outdoor plans in the New York City area Sunday.

After a chilly start to the day, the afternoon highs are also expected to be in the 40s. The sunshine will eventually lead to clouds later in the day as part of an approaching system.

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.

Rain is likely to set up across the city, Long Island, and central and south New Jersey. The areas most likely to see the snow are Westchester, Hudson Valley, and parts of northern New Jersey.

However, any rain or snow associated with the weak disturbance will taper off late Monday morning and the skies will clear out. Temperatures will be around the mid-40s. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday.