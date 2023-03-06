NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fast-moving system will bring the chance of some light snow for parts of the tri-state region late Monday night. The storm will be a weak system and move swiftly just to the south, so any accumulations will be very light. Still, a winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Western New Jersey, as some of the highest spots may get higher amounts of snow.

Clouds will be on the increase as the clipper system makes its way toward the tri-state region. Initially, there may be some light sprinkles, but as temperatures cool down, any light sprinkles should change over to flurries and light snow. New York City will be on the northern fringe, so there may be a coating of snow when the system passes during the overnight hours. For parts of Central and Northwestern New Jersey there may be snow amounts in excess of 1 to 2 inches of snow. In terms of temperatures, expect overnight lows to be in the mid 30s.

The system should be already offshore on Tuesday morning. Skies will gradually clear out as the day progresses, but a brisk northerly wind will develop. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s, but wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will make it feel much colder. Wind chill values are expected to be in the lower 30s during the day.

After a cold start to Wednesday, we should see the winds ease making it feel much better. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the mid 40s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies Expect highs to be in the upper 40s for both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, one of the forecast models indicated the possibility of a significant storm that may bring the chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix. It is something to watch, but it is too soon to tell if it will be disruptive to our region.