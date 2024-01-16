NEW YORK (PIX11) – A storm system will continue to bring wintry weather to much of the region before moving offshore later today.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through early afternoon for much of the tri-state area. We can expect light snow to continue through early afternoon before tapering off by evening. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark with a high of 33 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very cold as high pressure will bring arctic air into the area. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 25 in the city and mid to upper 20s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day snow showers as a front will work its way into the region from the west. The high will be 32 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with light snow possible as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The exact track and speed of the system will determine what effect this will have on the area. The high will be 31 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very cold with temperatures in the low to mid 20s for much of the area.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and still frigid as Canadian air remains anchored over the region. The high will be 29 in the city and mid to upper 20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move east of the area. The high will be 36 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.