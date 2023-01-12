NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will move through the New York and New Jersey region Thursday, bringing unsettled weather to the area. Folks can expect light rain and snow showers early Thursday morning, giving way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. Steadier rain will develop toward the evening as a cold front will move toward the region. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s into the mid-50s by late evening.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain early followed by colder temperatures in the afternoon as winds will shift to the northwest. The high will be 57 early, then falling through the 40s by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the region during the day. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be unseasonably mild. The high will be 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.