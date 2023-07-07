NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parts of the tri-state area were on the verge of seeing 90-degree temperatures for the third straight day in a row, but Mother Nature decided to turn down the heat a bit instead.

Afternoon highs only reached the low and mid-80s in most areas, and some coastal locations did not get out of the 70s. Central Park clocked in with a high of 87 degrees, which was just 2 degrees above normal.

Unfortunately, humidity levels remained on the high side.

Look for the mugginess to remain in place this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-70s in most areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a shower or storm could develop in some locations.

The 90-degree heat will stay away for tomorrow as well, but the humidity will return.

Afternoon highs will once again reach the low to mid-80s in most areas. A shower or storm could develop in some locales. Some additional wet weather is likely on Sunday as a low-pressure system approaches.

We’ll have showers to start, but a steady rain is likely to develop later in the day. One to two inches of rain is possible by Monday morning.