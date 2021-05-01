Less windy, warm temps and rain on the way

NEW YORK — It was a windy finish to April with a slightly warmer than normal average for the month.

The average temperature reading came at 54.6 degrees, 1.6 more than normal. On the flip side, it was a dry month with only 2.69” of rain, a 1.81” deficit.

So far, May is off to a nice start with a high of 64 degrees reported at Central Park today. Expect a mild night ahead with a chance of scattered showers mainly between midnight and 6 a.m.

We’re also closely watching a cold front tomorrow that could also spark a few showers across the area, but it should stay dry for the game. As the front stalls, it will bring more unsettled conditions to the area.

Also, depending on how far south the front sags will control how warm or cool temperatures will get. Right now, it looks like it will stay north of the city allowing for highs to reach the upper 70s.

More rain will threaten to put a damper on any outdoor plans you might have through Wednesday. Then finally sunshine returns on Thursday followed by a another shot of showers and storms on Friday.