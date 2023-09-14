NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure moved into the region on Thursday, bringing in a much more comfortable air mass over the region. While things are tranquil around New York City, Hurricane Lee churns in the Western Atlantic.

While the center of the storm will stay well east of Montauk, it is a very big storm as we will see the winds kick up around here as we head into the weekend. We are already seeing some of the high surf making their way to our coastline and it is only expected to get worse.

The skies will be clear on Thursday. A light, northerly breeze will bring temperatures down into the upper 50s in the city. Across some of the suburbs north, we will see overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

Friday will start out with sunny skies, but some high clouds associated with Lee will start to make their way toward the region. Expect highs to be in the mid-70s. The winds will start to kick up during the afternoon, with gusts climbing approaching 20 mph in the evening.

Along coastal sections, wave heights are expected to climb 10 to 16 feet by Friday night, and they will batter the shoreline, causing plenty of beach erosion along with dangerous rip currents. While it is minimal, Lee may bring a 1 to 2-foot storm surge, and that will be enough to cause some coastal flooding during the high tide cycles starting on Friday night and continuing through at least Saturday night.

No rain is expected as Lee makes its nearest pass on Saturday, but there will be a fair amount of clouds. A gusty breeze will be around as well, with gusts approaching 25-30 mph in the city. To the east, we may see gusts toward 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Conditions should start to calm down on Sunday as what is left of Lee heads into Northern New England and Eastern Canada. The winds will ease, but the rough surf may linger. Expect highs to stay in the upper 70s.

A weak disturbance may start to make its way into the region Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing the chance for a shower. The rest of Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.