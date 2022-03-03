NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fast-moving clipper system will move through the area Thursday morning followed by high pressure arriving in the afternoon.

Folks can expect rain and snow showers followed by clearing skies. The high temperature will be in the low- to mid-40s for much of the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny and colder as Canadian air will work its way back into the region. The high temperature will reach into the upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers, and mild as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature could hit 65 degrees in New York City and the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with more rain showers as a cold front moves through the area early in the day. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.