While temperatures have been in the 50s on Friday, it may seem to be a surprise that Old Man Winter is still hanging on. A late season winter storm is on the way, and it will make the first half of the weekend to be a mess. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the city and most areas to the north and west. For the outlying suburbs well inland, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Along with the snow, winds will be on the increase on Saturday with Wind Advisories posted for Long Island and parts of New Jersey where gusts to 50 mph are possible. As the storm passes into New England, the chill arrives and it will stick around for the rest of the weekend.

Clouds will be increase Friday night as the storm approaches. Temperatures will only dip into the 40s through the period. A few rain showers may start to develop well ahead of the storm during the wee hours of the morning.

Steadier rain develops soon after daybreak on Saturday morning, and it may become heavier as the center of low pressure passes just off the coast. Some localized street flooding will be possible.

Winds will start to shift to the north bringing in the cold air and we will see temperatures tumble from the 40s to the lower 30s. As of the result of the falling temperatures, we will start to see a changeover to a mix, then to snow during the late morning hours in the city. The snow could become briefly heavy enough for it to even stick on paved areas. In the afternoon, we should see the snow taper off, but the winds will continue to gust and bring the temperature further down.

In terms of snow amounts, expect a good coating to around 2 inches for the city, and coastal sections. Snow amounts will ramp upward north and west of the city, with the Catskills and Poconos getting accumulations of over 6 to 9 inches.

While the snow may be gone in the afternoon, the chill will continue. The northerly winds will continue into the night. Temperatures will continue to tumble Saturday night with lows expected to be in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values will likely be in the single digits through the evening hours and into Sunday morning.

The sun returns on Sunday, but it will be brutal. Expect highs to be around the mid 30s, but it will likely feel no better than the teens and 20s during the day.

Fortunately, the winds should ease by Sunday night and a westerly wind develops on Monday. That, along with the sun should help warm things up back into the 50s.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m. We spring ahead an hour losing some sleep, but the sun will set later at 7 p.m.