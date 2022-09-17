NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City wraps up the final weekend of the summer season with warm and dry weather.

Saturday features a few patchy clouds; otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant day with low humidity and temperatures climbing near 76 degrees in the city and low to upper 70s in the suburbs.

For Sunday, mostly sunny skies are expected, with southwesterly winds bringing temperatures into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Some interior sections in New Jersey could end up climbing close to 90 degrees.

Heading into next week, clouds will be on the increase on Monday. It will also be quite humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s again. Late in the day, there could be a chance of a few showers from an approaching cold front.

There could still be a few leftover showers around early on Tuesday, but skies will start to clear out during the day and sunshine will return. Temperatures will back down a touch with highs approaching the mid-80s.