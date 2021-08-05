Last enjoyable day Thursday before intense heat returns

NEW YORK — An enjoyable string of cooler-than-usual days is coming to an end.

Thursday is looking to be the last day of this trend, with temperatures shooting up toward 90 degrees once again Friday and through the weekend.

An area of low pressure will pass to the east of the region Thursday morning as high pressure gradually works its way in from the west.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by a gradual clearing in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be around 80 degrees in the city, low 80s over inland sections and mid 70s in coastal areas.

By Friday, the sun will be out in full force. A good southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to quickly climb back into the upper 80s or higher.

Over the weekend, we should be dealing with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures again climb into the upper 80s. The humidity will be up, so that may spark up an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.