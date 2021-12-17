NEW YORK — A day after many parts of the area hit record warmth, the spring-like temperatures will continue Friday. While it’s a long shot, a few more records could be set as a warm westerly wind brings temps up toward 60 degrees once again.

However, the unseasonable warmth will only last one more day before chilly temps return to the region.

We can expect mostly sunny skies on Friday afternoon with a high temperature of 62 in the city and low-to-mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure moves into the area from the west. Temps will be much more seasonable, with a high of 46 in the city and in the mid-40s for the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly as high pressure will bring cold Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly as winds will be a bit gusty at times making it feel like winter. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with a high of 39 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.