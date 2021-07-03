A New York Waterway ferry is docked at the company’s Hoboken, New Jersey property on Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — The Fourth of July holiday weekend started on an unsettled note Saturday, with rain and cloudy skies expected to last through most of the day.

It will be a cool day as well, with temperatures hovering in the 60s for most of the day.

However, the weekend won’t be a total washout. Independence Day will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 70s for the first half of the day. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon and early evening.

If any thunderstorms develop, they should diminish early in the evening, clearing the way for fireworks displays Sunday night.

Looking ahead, temperatures will into the 90s by mid-week.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with the possibility of a stray afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures could soar toward 90 on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also has the potential of hitting 90, but it will depend on an approaching cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.