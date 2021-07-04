A view of the New York City skyline, with the Empire State Building in the center, as seen from One World Trade, in Manhattan on June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — After a rainy and cold start to the holiday weekend, residents across the tri-state area can expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s for much of Independence Day.

A slight chance of showers will pop up later in the day, mainly after 2 p.m., however, it doesn’t appear to be enough to cancel outdoor Fourth of July plans or fireworks displays.

Where to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show in NYC

It will be on the chillier side as far as July weather goes. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and overnight lows will bottom out in the 60s.

Anticipate warmer weather on Monday, with highs closer to normal under a partly cloudy sky. The southeast winds will make it feel a bit cooler by the shore.

Check PIX11’s interactive weather radar

In addition to warmer conditions, humidity will increase as winds switch gears to a more southwesterly flow. And get ready for a return of 90-degree temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with dew points near 70.

More showers and storms are also expected Wednesday and Thursday. Some of that moisture may be from Tropical Storm Elsa, which was churning off the coast of Cuba Sunday morning. Finally, expect cooler temperatures to close out the week.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here