Temperatures swing up and down through the week

Conditions are calming down after an intense storm system brought heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and some snow for inland areas. Some scattered snow showers that passed through the region in the early evening hours of Monday have moved on, but the gusty breeze will remain, making it very cold through Tuesday.

While the winds will ease on Monday night, it will remain from the northwest and that will bring down the temperatures. Expect overnight lows to return to the 20s, but it will remain quite gusty through the night. By daybreak, it will feel more like the low to mid teens.

The sun will be out on Tuesday, but the temperatures will not respond. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 30s during the day. Winds will remain and gust from the northwest at around 30 mph. That will keep wind chills in the teens all day long.

Winds will shift to the southwest on Wednesday and that will allow temperatures to surge up into the 40s during the day.

An arctic cold front will approach the East Coast though and it could bring some rain during the overnight hours. Cold air will rush in as the front crosses and that could allow the rain to changeover to snow before it tapers off early on Thursday morning.

Once the front heads out to sea, temperatures will be holding in the 20s as arctic air moves in. We may see wind chills once again at around 0 during the overnight hours.

Friday will be another brutal day as temperatures struggle to hit the 20s. Adding in the blustery conditions, it will likely feel no better than 0 to 10 degrees all day long.

Heading into the weekend, we are watching for the potential of another coastal storm to develop. For now, it is just worth mentioning as the forecast models vary quite a bit at this point. Better details are to come as the week progresses.