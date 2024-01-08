NEW YORK (PIX11) — The active weather pattern continues as the next storm system enters the region on Tuesday into Wednesday.

While there was heavy snow inland and a wintry mix for coastal sections during the weekend, the upcoming storm will feature heavy rain across all areas. Coming off a very wet December and the west snow from this past weekend, there are a lot of concerns for the rivers in New Jersey to overflow while strong winds along the coast could bring down tree limbs along with tidal flooding.

Flood Watches have been issued for all sections starting on Tuesday. The threat of flooding is elevated for areas just north and west of the city due to the snowpack present and the saturated ground.

For coastal sections, High Wind Warnings have been issued as gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible and could bring down tree limbs and power lines. The rest of the region is under a wind advisory, and the breeze will be kicking to over 40 mph.

Along the coast, the 50- to 60-mph gusts will batter the shoreline, causing some moderate to significant flooding locally at high tide. Some beach erosion from the heavy surf is to be expected as well.

Skies will start clear on Monday evening with high pressure in place. As the high moves out, some clouds will begin to enter during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.

The clouds will thicken quickly on Tuesday morning, with rain arriving during the middle part of the day. The rain should become heavy late in the afternoon and into the evening and cause some street flooding during the commute. Temperatures will climb during the day, with 50 degrees possibly by the early evening hours.

The heavy rain will continue into the overnight hours before it starts to taper off by daybreak on Wednesday morning. A few lingering showers may still be possible through at least midday. Temperatures may make their way into the mid-50s early in the morning, but colder air will start to filter in, with 40s expected during the afternoon.

While the rain might be over early on Wednesday, concerns shift to the rivers. As much as 2 to 4 inches of rain may cause significant flooding for some of the rivers in New Jersey. A few bigger rivers, like the Passaic and Raritan, may continue to rise through Thursday before they crest and finally subside below their banks.

Thursday will be quiet, with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Another storm looms for Friday and Saturday, with the potential for another round of heavy rain for the Tri-State Region. Much colder temperatures are expected for Sunday and next Monday.