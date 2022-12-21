NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system takes aim toward the tri-state region. Unfortunately, the timing cannot be any worse as it comes right before Christmas, when many are expected to travel.

Numerous weather-related advisories have been issued for the strong winds, heavy rain and significant coastal flooding that this storm can create. Behind the storm, a wickedly cold airmass will cause temperatures to crash, and we will see frigid wind chills that will last through the holiday weekend.

The rain will approach the region as early as the midday hours on Thursday. Through the afternoon, the rain will become heavier, with downpours possibly late in the evening and into the overnight. As much as one to three inches of rain could fall before the worst of the rain tapers off on Friday morning. Flood Watches have been issued for areas to the north and west of the city where the rain has the best chance of exceeding 2 inches,

Along with the rain, strong winds will be a concern, specifically from the city and points north and east where Wind Advisories have been issued. The storm will intensify as it heads into New England, and the gusts could approach 55 mph by late Thursday night. Power outages will be a possibility as a result of the intense winds.

While the heavy rain will create ponding on area roadways, communities along the shoreline will have to worry about the possibility of significant coastal flooding. As tides are already expected to run above average due to the astronomical new moon, the intense southeasterly flow is expected to cause widespread moderate to major flooding by Friday morning. Along with tides running some 2 to 3 feet above average, the ocean-facing beaches will also deal with erosion as 10-foot waves are expected to batter the shoreline. Therefore, Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued not only for Friday morning but also for the evening high tide cycle.

The other aspect of this storm will be the frigid temperatures that will make their way into the region and stick around through the holiday weekend. An arctic cold front will sweep across the region. The front may bring additional showers around during the midday hours on Friday, but the frigid airmass will quickly follow behind it. There is a chance the rain may swiftly change to snow showers before it tapers off.

Temperatures may quickly tumble some 30 degrees in a span of 3-4 hours from 50 to 20 degrees during the afternoon and into evening hours. Should the ground be still wet, we may see a flash freeze in some spots and cause roads to turn icy instantly.

Along with the cold temperatures, the winds will continue to gust through the holiday weekend. Expect temperatures to be in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday, but it will likely feel more like around 0 degrees for both days.