NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a far cry from Wednesday, when the air quality was downright hazardous, Thursday saw some improvement. While the air quality was still unhealthy, we are heading in the right direction as we approach the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure that has been meandering across Northern New England will bring the risk for some widely scattered showers during the early evening hours on Thursday night. The showers will diminish heading further into the night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

The haze will still be around on Friday, but it should not be as prominent as the previous couple of days. The Air Quality Alert has been extended as the air will still be an issue for those that are sensitive to the pollutants. A better chance of scattered showers may develop in the afternoon as the low pressure to the north backtracks a little closer toward the region. Eventually, the low will weaken further and finally start to move out of the region for the weekend.

The air quality should be much more tolerable by Saturday. Most of the smoke associated with the wildfires in Canada will stay to the north. Down here, a westerly breeze will bring in a cleaner air mass as high pressure moves in. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

By Sunday, the winds will come from the southwest. Skies will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Early next week, a storm system brings the chance of showers and storms late on Monday and the chance will continue into Tuesday. Temperatures will back down into the upper 70s for both days.