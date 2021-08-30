Ida timeline: Storm remnants track toward NY, NJ

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just a few mph short of the 157-mph needed for Category 5 status.

With powerful winds and dangerous storm surge in New Orleans and other parts of the state, more than 1 million were without electricity, according to reports.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ida had further weakened into a Tropical Depression. That being said, it is still a force to be reckoned with. Flash flood and river flood warnings continue for that part of the region. A swath of flash flood watches have been issued along the Appalachian Mountains and it now includes the tri-state Region starting Wednesday afternoon

Between now and then, we are dealing with a few widely scattered thunderstorms during the early evening hours on Monday night. Unfortunately, seven victims were struck by lightning from an isolated storm that passed through Seaside Park after 4:30 p.m. Monday. These storms should weaken into the late evening hours with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s

Tuesday looks to be the calm before the storm. Most of the region should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Barring any additional storms, we are on track to finish in 4th position for wettest August and the 2nd wettest meteorological summer on record.

We brace ourselves for what will be the remnants of Ida starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. A stationary front will team up with tropical moisture to bring heavy rain to the region.

For now, it looks like the Wednesday morning commute should be okay. A few showers may develop early in the day, but the steadier rain will develop during the midday hours. The flooding downpours and gusty winds will likely move in as the evening commute gets underway and continue into Thursday morning. Early estimates of 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible.

The ground is still very saturated from the effects of Henri, so it won’t take much for the rivers to swell up and go over their banks once again.

The storm should start to taper off during the day on Thursday allowing from some late day sunshine.

Labor Day Weekend looks to be nice, featuring partly to mostly sunny skies all the way from Friday through Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm up from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

