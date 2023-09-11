NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday featured heavy downpours and a lot of lightning during the afternoon and early evening hours.

All courtesy from a nearly stationary front, the storms should diminish as high pressure starts to move into the region. We will get a brief break from all the action on Tuesday, but more storms are expected on Wednesday as another low-pressure system approaches.

Most of the downpours and storms should diminish Monday evening with the loss of daytime heating. The rest of the night will still be quite humid with temperatures around 70 degrees.

High pressure will briefly move in on Tuesday and that should keep things quiet for the most part. There will still be a fair amount of clouds around during the day, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Another wave of low pressure moves in for Wednesday bringing more showers and storms. Considering many places have been getting a lot of rain recently, localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Expect highs to back down into the mid-70s.

The rest of the week looks to be great. High pressure will bring mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For the weekend, all eyes turn to Hurricane Lee. Fortunately, the frontal boundary bringing showers and storms on Wednesday should steer the storm well east. That being said, it is still a big storm. There is a chance that areas east of the city may get some rain from the outermost rainbands of the cyclone. That being said, the worst of the storm should stay off the coast.

For the city and the rest of the region, we may still get some gusty winds associated with Lee late on Friday and into Saturday. The beaches along the coast will get a beating though, with dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. There may also be some tidal flooding associated with the astronomical high tide.

Things should then quiet down by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.