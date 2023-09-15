NEW YORK (PIX11) — The brunt of Hurricane Lee stays offshore as the storm heads into Northern New England and Canada.

That being said, it has kicked up the surf across our region and will bring some coastal flooding at high tide. Aside from some gusty winds, the city will remain dry with a good deal of clouds for much of Saturday. Sunday starts out dry as well, but a storm comes in late bringing showers into the forecast.

A Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect Friday night as Hurricane Lee makes its nearest pass to our region. Expect tides to run 1-2 feet above normal and that may cause some minor flooding for low-lying spots. There is also a High Surf Advisory where waves as high as 10-16 feet for parts of the coastline will cause beach erosion and dangerous rip currents.

Skies will feature plenty of clouds Friday night as Lee passes well east. Wind gusts will approach 20-25 mph at times during the overnight hours in the city. Out in Long Island, we may see those gusts approach 30 to maybe 40 mph at times. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower 60s in the city, while areas well west and north will trail down into the mid-40s.

Saturday will start out with a good amount of clouds from Lee. Eventually, Lee will make their way into Northern New England and Nova Scotia where they will face the brunt of the storm. For our area, the sun should break through the clouds during the afternoon and the winds gradually back off as well. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will start out with the sun, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as the next storm approaches. Hopefully, the showers will hold off until the evening hours.

Monday looks to start out with showers and maybe a thunderstorm as the system will linger around during the morning hours. Skies should then clear out during the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

After the unsettled start to the week, it looks to be dry and pleasant for the long term. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the rest of the week. Temperatures will more or less hover in the mid-70s during the period.