Tuesday was another scorcher as temperatures soared toward 97 degrees in Central Park. That was the hottest temperature recorded so far this year. In Newark, temperatures soared toward 101, marking the sixth time it reached the 100 mark. To end the day, a few isolated storms developed, and it was intense enough to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the city and in northeastern New Jersey.

Through the course of the night, there could still be a few widely isolated thunderstorms around. Much of the region will stay dry, but if a storm develops, it may come with torrential downpours and create localized flooding. It will still be an uncomfortably warm night with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

The heat eases on Wednesday, but it will remain uncomfortably humid. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, but it will still feel more like the upper 80s to around 90. During the afternoon, an isolated thunderstorm may flare up once again,

Thursday will feature more of the same. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, but the heat index will likely be at around 90 degrees. A cold front will then push in the north and finally bring the much-needed relief from the heat and humidity altogether.

The weekend looks to be a stellar one with mostly sunny skies throughout. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 80s. More importantly, it will feel great as the humidity will be very low.