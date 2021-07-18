Humid Monday ahead with a chance of more rain

It’s now the fourth wettest July so far at Central Park, and the month isn’t over yet. There is a chance for a few more showers and storms Sunday evening, but nothing like Saturday. It will be mostly north and west of the city. Currently, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Dutchess County until 11 p.m.

The severe weather brought torrential downpours which led to flooding and whipping winds across the tri-state area.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado warnings in parts of New Jersey as well as Staten Island. As of Sunday evening, there was a confirmed tornado in Springfield Township with winds between 80 and 90 mph. The EF-1 tornado was almost 8 miles in length and almost ½ mile wide.

This makes three confirmed twisters in New Jersey so far this year. The other two happened in Woodbine, Cape May County and Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County.

The worst of the wicked weather is behind us. Although the thunderstorms brought damage to the area, it provided relief from the extreme heat. However, it did little to bring down the humidity.

The sticky feel will remain for the next few days with a chance of isolated showers and storms Monday and Wednesday. The heat does return on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90, but it will be short lived.

Finally, you can breathe easier later in the week. It won’t feel as hot and humid.

There could be some more showers late Friday into Saturday, but it should be dry otherwise.