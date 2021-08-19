Humid but clear, dry Thursday after overnight storms

NEW YORK — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain and wind to parts of the tri-staet overnight and into the early hours Thursday.

There were multiple tornado warnings issued before dawn Thursday for areas north and west of the city, however it is not yet known if any tornadoes actually formed or touched down.

A few leftover downpours are still possible for areas east of the city early Thursday morning, but for the most part the storm system moves out of our area by mid-morning.

Skies will partially clear and sunny during the day and bring temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s. The high temperature will be 86 in the city and in the upper 80s for the suburbs.

The humidity will be a factor making it feel more like around 90 or so. That humidity could also spark up a late day thunderstorm as well.

Friday looks to be a better day as high pressure tries to nudge into the region. It will be warm and muggy through with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Saturday, the humidity will stick around keeping the threat around for another thunderstorm. Overall, it looks okay with highs in the lower 80s.

Things start to look rather dicey between Sunday and Monday. The forecast models vary widely with what they want to do with Tropical Storm Henri. The storm is located near Bermuda and it is being steered westward around an area of high pressure before it expected to curve northward as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center’s official track puts New York City on the edge of the cone of uncertainty indicating that there is an outside chance that the storm could head our way as a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm. The likely scenario though has it heading toward Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

Nonetheless, it is a storm to be watched very closely as there is very little consensus being that it is over roughly 4 to 5 days away. For this reason, it is too soon to determine potential impacts to our region from Henri.