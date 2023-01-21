NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably cold day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark in many locations.

Central Park saw an afternoon high of 42 degrees, which is three degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 19 day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.

In addition, the clouds were in control of the skies throughout much of the day, and the winds were whipping around early this morning as gusts over 30 mph were seen in parts of the area.

Look for conditions to cool down slightly this evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-30s in most areas, and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will remain light.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region tomorrow afternoon. This will primarily be a rain event for most of the area, with about a half-inch to one inch of rain expected. However, parts of the Hudson Valley will see snow, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties. About three to seven inches of accumulation is likely.