NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area is expecting to see the hottest weekend of the month as high pressure remains over the region through the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as that high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperatures across the region are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. In addition to the heat, the air quality will be poor. Those with respiratory illnesses should limit outdoor activities tomorrow.

Sunday is gearing up to be similar in terms of heat and humidity as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature is expected to reach 90 degrees again in the city.

Relief swings in once the weekend ends, as a cold front works its way into the area from the west at the start of the work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temps dropping back into the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as Canadian high pressure will bring cooler, drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for much of the area. The tri-state area is expected to remain dry with temps heating up through the end of the week.