NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area sees the hottest weekend of the year so far as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity, it will feel like it’s over 100 degrees at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory effective for the entire region through Sunday.

New Yorkers are reminded that as the dangerous heat continues through the weekend, strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided and hydration should be prioritized.

Saturday marks day five of the heat wave across the city with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 90s across many areas. Some spots to the west of the city will likely hit 100 degrees once again. Newark Airport has reached the 100-degree mark three days in a row during this heat wave and it’s expected to see highs slightly above the 100-degree mark, challenging record temps back in July 2011.

The worst of the heat comes on Sunday. The humidity should be back in full force as temperatures climb close to 100 degrees in the city. The last time that this occurred was just over 10 years ago. Regardless of whether temperatures hit 100 or not, the heat index may make it feel closer to 105. Right now, the current record high for the day is 97 degrees set back in 2010, and it looks like there’s a great chance that the record will be broken.

One more day in the 90s can be expected on Monday. Fortunately, a cold front will press through the region bringing scattered showers and storms during the latter part of the day. Relief will then follow behind and break what looks to be a seven-day heat wave.

With the passage of the front, temperatures are expected to hold in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat and humidity return on Thursday with highs around 90, but scattered storms will develop with another passage of a frontal boundary.