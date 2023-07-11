NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — While Tuesday was very warm, the humidity was low, making it feel tolerable. Heading into the middle part of the week, temperatures will be on the climb along with the humidity.

Skies will be generally clear for much of Tuesday night. Along with the higher humidity levels, temperatures will be quite warm as overnight lows will only drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday will feature a good amount of sunshine. The southwesterly winds will also bring temperatures up further into the lower 90s, and it will be humid. A cold front will pass to the north during the latter part of the day, which may bring in a stray shower or thunderstorm for those parts of the region. While those storms are expected to stay to the north, they will not likely make their way toward the city in the afternoon. Also, the air quality will be an issue for some as it will be unhealthy for those more sensitive to the pollutants.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will make their way to the city on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to return to the lower 90s before the unsettled conditions arrive in the afternoon. Some storms could be slow-moving in the afternoon and cause more flash flooding. Much of it looks to be localized, but areas along the Catskills and Northern New Jersey may be a better chance.

Additional thunderstorms may flare up on Friday as well. While the storm clouds may cause temperatures to back into the upper 80s, the humidity will still be around, making it feel like it was still in the lower 90s.

Expect more of this hot and unsettled pattern to continue into the weekend. It is not expected to be a washout, but thunderstorms may flare up each day. Temperatures on both days will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.