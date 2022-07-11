After a seven-day stretch of seasonable temperatures, Mother Nature is preparing to crank up the heat in the five boroughs.

Southwest winds are going to pull some hot and muggy air into our region Tuesday. It is expected to stay in place until at least Thursday.

Afternoon highs in excess of 90 degrees are likely in many locations, and high dew points will make it feel oppressively humid. Be sure to seek out an air-conditioned location, keep yourself hydrated, and limit your time in the sun.

Fortunately, some relief in the form of showers and storms will be available as well. A cold front is expected to sweep through the area Tuesday evening and bring some wet weather our way. A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.