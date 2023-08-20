NEW YORK (PIX11) — While Tropical Storm Hilary barrels towards California, several areas of interest have popped up over the Atlantic. Three of these areas have yet to develop, but Tropical Depression Six and Tropical Storm Emily have begun their track over the ocean.

As for New York City and its suburbs, temperatures hit a high in the mid 80s on Sunday. Humidity will increase overnight, leading to a very hot and humid day on Monday. Afternoon showers are a possibility, but any rain moving through the area is expected to be light.

A cold front will pass through Monday night, leaving the tri-state region nearly 10 degrees cooler on Tuesday. The remainder of the week will be bright and comfortable, until showers interrupt the weekend.