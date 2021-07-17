Dog cools off in a New York City water fountain on a hot day.

NEW YORK — The heat and humidity continued across New York and New Jersey Saturday, but scattered showers in the afternoon could bring some relief.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for northern New Jersey, New York City and the surrounding area through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures were expected to top out in the upper 80s, but heat index values could be as high as 96 degrees.

A cold front will slowly approach the coast and bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Some storms could bring torrential downpours and possible flooding. A flash flood watch was issued for much of the region from 2 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Relief from the heat?

Unfortunately, the cold front will be slow to exit the region, and the risk of showers and storms will linger into Sunday.

The good news is that it will be much cooler, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The extreme heat and humidity that have plagued this summer will subside for at least a few days. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid- to upper 80s for the first half of the workweek.

A chance of rain and storms will kick off the week on Monday but the sun should return on Tuesday.