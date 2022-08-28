The start of the work week will begin with quiet weather. Expect a few fair-weather clouds as high pressure will remain in control on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will be on the rise, making the feel-like temperatures hover around the 90-degree mark. No major storms are expected.

We crank up the heat and humidity on Tuesday. There’s also a chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. While Tuesday isn’t expected to be a total washout, a slow-moving cold front approaching the area will trigger off some afternoon storms; so, periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop.

Some of these storms could produce locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. Localized flooding is a possibly too. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecasted to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for most of the region.

On Wednesday, the day will be a blend of some clouds and sun with an isolated shower or two as the front from Tuesday slides farther offshore. Temperatures should hover around the mid to upper 80s.

The remainder of the week looks fairly dry with temperatures around the mid 80s.