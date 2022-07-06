NEW YORK (PIX11) — Conditions are setting up for another very warm and humid day across the five boroughs.

Temperatures are expected to make their way into the mid- and upper 80s in most areas, and a few locations may hit 90 again.

Newark is in the midst of a seven-day heat wave, and there is a high probability that it will make it to eight later today. If that occurs, it will be its first eight-day heat wave since 2016.

Along with the warmth, there is a stationary front affecting the weather out there, as well. It is expected to move south of the five boroughs later in the day, and in doing so, will push that muggy air out of the area. In addition, that stationary front could kick off a few showers or storms as it makes its way through central and southern New Jersey later in the day.

Afternoon highs on Thursday are only expected to reach the mid and upper 70s. Some wet weather is also possible Thursday evening as a separate cold front enters the region. New Yorkers should look for conditions to dry out this weekend.