Friday heats up ahead of sweltering weekend

NEW YORK — High pressure will bring us clear skies to close out the week, but it is going to be very warm as temperatures quickly climb toward 90 for the weekend.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine. A very warm westerly wind will bring temperatures up into the upper 80s in the city. Some inland areas may end up climbing toward 90 degrees in the afternoon.

By Saturday, a couple clouds may develop as a storm passes well south and east of city. The humidity will be on the climb and that could spark an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it could feel closer to 90 with the humidity.

Sunday looks fine as well with temperatures holding in the 80s. There could be a better chance of storm developing north of the city as a frontal boundary drifts south into the Hudson Valley. Coastal sections may end up remaining dry.

That frontal boundary will remain to the north, keeping the warmth around heading into next week. Monday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Heading into the middle part of the week, temperatures will creep up toward 90 and that, along with the humidity, could bring the risk of an afternoon storm. The best chance for one would be by next Wednesday.