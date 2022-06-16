NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to end with a tease to summer. It will be hot, but it will be brief as cool air will rush in for the holiday weekend.

A warm front will move through the region Thursday night. While the evening looks to stay dry, there could be a few showers passing through the region during the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

On Friday, it is all about the heat. Temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees in the city. Some areas just to the west could see temperatures climbing further into the mid 90s. Fortunately, the heat will be brief. A cold front presses through the region late in the day. It looks like it will pass without much in terms of any showers, but it cannot be totally ruled out.

Father’s Day weekend looks to be on the cool side. Saturday will feature a good amount of clouds and a good breeze from the north. That will keep temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon. For Sunday, the winds will ease, and the sun will break through. That should help warm temperatures up on Father’s Day back into the lower 70s.

Heading into next week, temperatures should recover back to around 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. The chance of showers looks to return by Wednesday with an approaching cold front.