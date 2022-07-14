NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to slowly drift toward the New York and New Jersey region from Canada as a stationary front remains draped to the south of the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure brings drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as the stationary front will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be warm as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for much of the area.